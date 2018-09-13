Weather AlertTracking Florence
WASHINGTON (CNN) — Nearly 3,000 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump denied this reality in a tweet Thursday morning as Hurricane Florence as barrels toward the Carolinas.

Earlier this month, the island’s governor formally raised the death toll from Hurricane Maria to an estimated 2,975 from 64 following a study conducted by researchers at The George Washington University. The university study accounted for Puerto Ricans who succumbed to the stifling heat and other aftereffects of the storm and had not been previously counted in official figures. Much of the US territory was without power for weeks.

In a second tweet Thursday, Trump cast blame on Democrats, who he said are trying to make him look bad.

The study was commissioned by Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, a member of Puerto Rico’s “New Progressive Party.” It was conducted by the nonpartisan George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

There has been no evidence to indicate that partisan politics has played a role in the calculation of the death tally.

