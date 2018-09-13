Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical storm force winds from Isaac are nearing the Leeward Islands.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was 105 miles east of Dominica. Isaac was moving to the west at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Isaac is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea later today, and then move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea through the weekend.

Little change in strength is expected over the next several hours as Isaac moves through the Leeward Islands. Gradual weakening is forecast after that as Isaac moves through the eastern Caribbean.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* Dominica

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Antigua

* Barbuda

* Montserrat

* St. Kitts and Nevis

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Martin and St. Maarten

RAINFALL

Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches, across Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, especially over elevated terrain. Rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches with isolated amounts to 3 inches are forecast across Puerto Rico and the southern United States Virgin Islands, with up to an inch anticipated across the remaining Windward and Leeward Islands. This rainfall may cause dangerous flash flooding.

WIND

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning within the next few hours through the afternoon.

STORM SURGE

Some coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large waves.

SURF

Swells generated by Isaac are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.