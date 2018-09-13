Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child who fell to his death from an apartment building in Aventura Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Echo apartments in the 3200 block of Northeast 188th Street.

The 9-year-old boy was flown to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital but did not make it, according to police.

Images from CBS4 News Chopper4 showed police investigators outside of the building and on its roof.

Police continue to investigate the incident.