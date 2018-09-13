Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – Boynton Beach Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who solicited a young girl for sex in a drug store parking lot.

The girl, 12, was walking in the lot of the CVS on Federal Highway at NE 3rd Avenue last Sunday when noticed a tan four-door car following her. The girl told police the driver then offered her $20 to have sex with him.

The girl refused and then ran inside the CVS and had a clerk call 911.

Investigators believe the man was driving an older model Toyota Camry or Honda Accord.

Boynton Beach Police encourage any child who is approached by a stranger to do exactly what this girl did. Run to the nearest store or public place where there are other people and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information that could help the police find this man is urged to call them at (561) 732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS.