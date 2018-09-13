Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBS) — Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the East Coast, and a web cam Thursday morning is capturing the initial fury of the storm.

The camera is positioned on a lighthouse called The Frying Pan Tower. It is a Coast Guard station located 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

Some fast facts about Hurricane Florence:

Florence was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane late Wednesday night as it approached North and South Carolina.

The storm is still forecast to be an “extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast late Thursday and Friday,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.