MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The outer rain bands from Hurricane Florence are approaching the coast of North Carolina.

At 5 a.m., the center of the Category 2 hurricane was about 205 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Florence was moving to the northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Florence is forecast to keep on a northwest path and slow down today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast for Friday night and Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and eastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion over eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves

inland.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* South Santee River South Carolina to Duck North Carolina

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Edisto Beach South Carolina to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Duck North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* North of the North Carolina/Virginia border to Cape Charles Light Virginia

* the Chesapeake Bay south of New Point Comfort

WIND

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area this evening or early Friday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength by late this morning or early afternoon today.

RAINFALL

Florence is expected to produce heavy and excessive rainfall in the following areas…

Coastal North Carolina…20 to 30 inches, isolated 40 inches. This rainfall would produce catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding.

South Carolina, western and northern North Carolina…5 to 10 inches, isolated 20 inches.

Elsewhere in the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic states…3 to 6 inches, isolated 12 inches.

TORNADOES

A few tornadoes are possible in eastern North Carolina through Friday.

STORM SURGE

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

SURF

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda, portions of the U.S. East Coast, and the northwestern and central Bahamas.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.