FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A bad smell led to a big drug bust in Dania Beach.

The management of the Hyatt Place Hotel on SW 19th Avenue called the Broward Sheriff’s Office after guests complained about a strong odor coming from a room.

When deputies checked it out, they found 95 pounds of marijuana sealed in plastic bags and $13,000 in cash. When the room’s occupants returned, they were taken into custody.

Calvin Braithwaite, 34, and Dyson Benskin, 33, told deputies they were visiting from Barbados.

Each man is now facing a felony drug trafficking charge.