MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Isaac is forecast to keep well south of South Florida and Cuba when it makes its way west across the Caribbean Sea.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 450 miles east of Martinique. It was moving to the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

Isaac is forecast to continue on a westward trek through the weekend. On the forecast track, Isaac’s center is forecast to move across the central Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and into the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday.

Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* Dominica

* Guadeloupe

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Antigua

* Montserrat

* St. Kitts and Nevis

* Saba and St. Eustatius

Isaac is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated amounts up to 8 inches, across Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe, with up to one inch

anticipated across the remaining Windward and Leeward Islands.

Tropical storm conditions are expected on Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe by tonight or early Thursday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area on Thursday.

Some coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large waves.