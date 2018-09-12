Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for seven area beaches.

The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time:

• Golden Beach

• Sunny Isles

• Surfside

• North Shore

• 53rd Street in Miami Beach

• Haulover South

• Crandon North

• Crandon South

The advisory was issued after collected samples revealed high levels of enterococci.

“The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage,” officials said.

The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals, authorities said.