Weather AlertTracking Florence
Filed Under:Bacteria In The Water, County Beaches, Local TV, Miami-Dade, Pollution, Swimming Advisory

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for seven area beaches.

The advisory issued recommends not swimming at these locations at this time:

• Golden Beach
• Sunny Isles
• Surfside
• North Shore
• 53rd Street in Miami Beach
• Haulover South
• Crandon North
• Crandon South

The advisory was issued after collected samples revealed high levels of enterococci.

“The prevalence of enteric bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage,” officials said.

The results of the sampling indicate that water contact may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals, authorities said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s