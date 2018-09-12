Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A second Miami Fire Rescue Urban Search and Rescue team is on its way to the Carolinas.

The 80 member elite team complete with search and rescue K9s left Wednesday morning. With them were five rescue specialists from Ft. Lauderdale Fire.

The team will join another Miami Urban Search and Rescue team and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team that left for South Carolina on Tuesday.

“Pretty much everyone on the team has responded to at least one of the three hurricanes we had last year so they are prepared,” said Miami-dade Fir Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller.

Florida Power & Light also sent crews to assist in power restoration in the Carolinas.

FPL trucks headed out from a service center in Hollywood headed to South Carolina where they will fan out and assist lineman in restoring power once the storm has passed.

“We got a lot of help from Duke Power and Light during Hurricane Irma so we are going to return the favor,” said FPL area manager Robert Gaddis.

South Florida’s first responders have been told after it hits, they should be prepared to be there to render aid for at least two weeks, if not longer.