Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (CBSMiami) – The evacuation of the Wrightsville Beach and other areas of the North Caroline barrier island is underway.

Everyone must leave. Only residents are allowed in and that’s just to finish their preps.

Wednesday morning Governor Roy Cooper delivered a dire warning, calling Florence historic and vicious.

“We’re telling the people of North Carolina, do not try to ride out a monster. You put your own lives at risk and the lives of first responders,” said Cooper.

And people are heeding the warning. Wednesday is the last chance for people in Wrightsville Beach to prepare.

“I’m just boarding it up for my sister then I’m getting out,” resident David Duke told CBS4’s Ted Scouten.

Duke had already boarded up his future in-law’s place. When he finishes at his sister’s place and his house, he’s heading to Fayetteville.

“It just doesn’t seem like nothing to play around. Just get out and make sure where your going is safe as well,” he said.

Just down the street Peter Kramer and his family packed up food, family, and valuables after getting their house ready. They’ve been through this before and know storm surge will hit them.

“There’s our watermark from Hurricane Fran,” he said pointing to spot on a post in a storage room. “That’s how much water came through here in Hurricane Fran. We don’t know what the storm surge is going to be. We’re planning on it to be that or higher and just getting ready.”

With the mandatory evacuation, everyone must be off the island by 8 p.m. Police have the ability to charge people if they do not heed the evacuation order.