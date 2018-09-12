Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man who stole a car at gunpoint and ended up in a fiery crash on US1 after a police pursuit is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Kieron Womble, 18, charged with armed carjacking, aggravated assault with a firearm and use of a firearm during a felony.

It all began Monday when Womble, who was carrying a rifle, reportedly robbed two men at NW 36th Street and NW 17th Avenue and stole a red Honda that belongs to one of the men.

Tuesday afternoon, Miami police officers spotted the stolen car in the area of NW 14th Avenue and 39th Street and tried to pull over the driver. The driver, later identified as Womble, had other ideas and took off, according to his arrest report.

Miami officers pursued the Honda which ended up crashing head-on into a Miami police cruiser on US1 at SW 16th Avenue.

Both the officer and Womble were able to get of their cars before the engine compartments caught fire, engulfing the Honda in flames.

The officer and Womble were both taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where they were treated for minor injuries.