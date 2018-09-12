Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As people head out of the Carolinas fleeing from Hurricane Florence, a special task force from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue made the 600+ mile trip in to Columbia, South Carolina to await the arrival of the storm.

CBS4 News spoke via Skype with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Tony Trim.

He’s part of an 80-person Urban Search and Rescue Team already in Columbia.

He says the crew is checking its equipment and getting in place to help out after the storm.

“We’re anticipating that this is probably going to be a significant water event so we have a large water rescue component to our team so we’ve been focusing on getting that equipment ready,” said Capt. Trim.

Bright and early, another 80 men and women from City of Miami Fire Rescue got ready to head up to the Carolinas and help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

The search and rescue team is taking rescue dogs, boats, food, two by fours and extra clothing.

Florida Power & Light says it deployed 800 restoration workers to the area.

“Last year we had thousands of utility workers come in from 30 states and Canada to help restore power to the more than 4.4 million customers who were impacted following Hurricane Irma,” said FPL Spokeman Tyler Mauldin. “We’re gladly releasing some of our employees to go up there to help the utility restore power.”

Two U.S. Coast Guard helicopters took off from Miami heading to Savannah, Georgia to prepare to help out after the storm.

The Salvation Army is gearing up too. Broward and Miami-Dade are sending mobile feeding units to the Carolinas preparing to serve hundreds of meals every day to people impacted by the storm.

With dozens of search and rescue members headed to the Carolinas, fire rescue doesn’t want Floridians to fear they’re being left alone.

They say there’s another search and rescue team that’s staying behind.

“We will not leave South Florida families without response capabilities without a search and rescue team,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.