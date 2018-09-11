Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating an attack on two high school students in a remote part of Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus.

Police say the students were assaulted at around 10 a.m. on Monday by a male suspect when they were walking on a trail that is often used by students and residents in an isolated part of campus.

The students, who attend Mast Academy High School, were at the university for a study group.

“This is a safe campus and police are conducting a full investigation. Obviously, we want to get to the bottom of this,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said.

“They are going to get to the bottom of this, so it never happens again. There are a lot of details we are trying to put together now.”

FIU Police Chief Alexander D. Casas said they don’t have a lot of info and can’t elaborate.

Campus patrols have increased since the incident was reported.

Authorities are asking students and staff to stay vigilant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.