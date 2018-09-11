Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Families of the victims and survivors gathered for services to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, the nation paused in a moment of silence to mark the 17th anniversary of September 11th — the worst terrorist attack on the united states.

In New York, victims’ family members placed flowers at the Memorial Plaza in lower Manhattan. Many fought back tears while remembering their loved ones killed when hijacked planes struck the twin towers.

Out of the first responders who raced to “ground zero” to help, more than 350 of them have died from 9/11 related illnesses and more than 7,500 have been diagnosed with cancer.

President Trump participated in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He said the country must never forget.

“This field is now a monument to American defiance. This memorial is now a message to the world, America will never, ever submit to tyranny,” he said.

Survivors and family members laid a wreath at the memorial site in Arlington, Virginia. One hundred and eighty four died when a hijacked plane slammed into the Pentagon.

“Today on this September the 11th, we mourn with those who mourn and grieve with those who grieve, but we do not grieve like those who have no hope,” said Vice President Mike Pence during the memorial service.

Officials say nearly four billion dollars has been set aside to help those who became sick or died due to the collapse of the twin towers.