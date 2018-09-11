Tracking The Tropics
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Helene is maintaining strength as it swirls over the far eastern Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 620 miles west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Island. Helene was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Helene is forecast to continue a west-northwest motion with a decrease in forward speed through tonight. A turn toward the northwest and then north-northwest is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday. Some strengthening is possible during the next 12 hours, but a gradual weakening trend is expected after that time.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

