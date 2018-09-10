Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they say attempted to abduct a 5-year-old girl from a public bus.

Police said it happened on September 5, at around 5:35 p.m., onboard a Miami-Dade Transit Bus in the area of the 3500 block of Northwest 12th Avenue.

The girl had been sitting near the back of the bus, while her mother sat toward the front, according to police.

Witnesses’ say the suspect asked the girl where her mother was, she then told the girl to get off the bus with her to which the victim refused, authorities said.

“The suspect extended her arm towards the victim and once again asked her to get off of the bus. The victim again refused. Shortly thereafter, the suspect exited the bus without further incident,” said Michael Vega, spokesman for the Miami police.

The girl then told her mother what happened and along with her mother, they notified the bus driver who called the police.

Police describe the suspect as an adult female, approximately 40-50 years old, 5’3, 160 lbs., long black curly hair, gold teeth, last seen wearing a white hoodie sweater with the word “PINK” on the back. She wore black tight pants, black-framed eyeglasses, and carrying a black string bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (305) 603-6370.