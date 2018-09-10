Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Extra security is already in place at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airports ahead of the 17th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

This is all in coordination with a multi-agency task force, protecting travelers and the general public against any security risk.

Signs on major roadways let travelers know of active checkpoints at MIA.

They encountered long lines and lots of officers, both inside and outside the airport.

“Beefed up security as if something is going on but September 11th is tomorrow,” said traveler Quinton Williams.

17 years ago the nation was forever changed on September 11th when terrorists hijacked four planes and carried out attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Since then, airports periodically increase security specifically around 9-11.

“A lot of well-placed security,” commented Victoria Herve. “Everyone was checking really well looking inside the cars and everything like that.”

Travelers at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport also saw increased security at its terminals.

Airport officials say the heightened security does not involve any specific threat.

Although passengers are dealing with yet another wait in their travel plans, they say it’s worth it to feel safe.

“Of course you took longer to get here but it’s not a thing that delayed us,” said Williams.