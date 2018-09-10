Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of families around the world are coming together to celebrate Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year.

At Roasters ‘N Toasters on Miami Beach on Sunday, shoppers were stocking up on challah bread and apples dipped in honey which are both part of the traditional Rosh Hashana meal. The deli also sold out of brisket and potato kugel.

“It’s kind of like Thanksgiving but its New Years,” said general manager Brice Ciener. “So there’s a lot of eating involved, a lot of sitting around, a lot of family time. We’re celebrating the beginning of a new birth for the new year.”

Rosh Hashanah continues through Tuesday at sundown and marks the start of the High Holy Days which concludes with Yom Kippur – the Day of Atonement.