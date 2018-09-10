Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Isaac is a small hurricane that’s holding steady as it treks west over the central Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 1230 east of the Windward Islands. It was moving to the west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

A westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is forecast through the end of the week. Isaac is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or two. Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week as Isaac approaches the Lesser Antilles. Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of Isaac.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.