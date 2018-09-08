Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Helene continues to move toward the west and tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall are expected in the Cabo Verde Islands Saturday night.

At 8:00 a.m., the center of the system was about 290 miles east southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.

This system is forecast to pass very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands Saturday night and Sunday.

There is Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.