Tracking The Tropics
  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Tracking The Tropics, Tropical Depression 8, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Helene continues to move toward the west and tropical storm conditions and heavy rainfall are expected in the Cabo Verde Islands Saturday night.

At 8:00 a.m., the center of the system was about 290 miles east southeast of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

Helene is moving toward the west near 13 mph with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.

This system is forecast to pass very close to the southern Cabo Verde Islands Saturday night and Sunday.

There is Hurricane Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo, and Brava.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s