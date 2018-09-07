Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — Authorities say a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired for sleeping while on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Deputy Moises Carotti was fired last week.

He had been suspended pending an internal investigation.

Carotti had been assigned to the Parkland school to help boost security in the aftermath of February’s shooting.

About a month after the shooting, authorities say a student told another sergeant they’d spotted Carotti asleep in his patrol car. The sergeant reported waking Carotti by knocking on the window.

An internal report says the brother of the shooter illegally came onto school grounds shortly before Carotti was found sleeping.

Carotti told investigators he didn’t feel well and should have called in sick.

Seventeen people died in the school shooting on February 14.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)