MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Opa-locka Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a trauma alert on the 2300 block of Northwest 140th Street, where two people had been shot, according to police.

The victims had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Their condition is currently unknown.

CBS News Chopper4 was over the scene, where there were several police units and at least two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trucks.

Chopper4 images showed investigators placing cones over bullet casings.

This story is developing.

