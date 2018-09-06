Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company has agreed to pay a six-figure settlement for false advertising.

A lawsuit filed by prosecutors from ten California counties claims Goop did not have scientific backing for health claims about three online products. Consumer groups say this settlement should be a wake-up call about the validity of many health and wellness products.

“People have been selling snake oil for a long time, this is just another type of snake oil,” said Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

Rackauckas says Paltrow’s company Goop is guilty of false advertising.

A task force settlement announced Wednesday focused on three products sold by Goop. Two are vaginal eggs that were promoted as a way to “balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles, and increase bladder control.” The third, a mix of essential oils, was advertised as a way to “help prevent depression.”

Prosecutors alleged the descriptions were “not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.”

“There’s a group of people who have problems like that and they might be vulnerable,” said Rackauckas. “A lot of people might do the things you suggest and so you can do a lot of harm by falsely advertising that something is a medical cure.”

In agreeing to the $145-thousand settlement Goop called the dispute “an honest disagreement.” It said it “provides a forum” for users to “present their views” on the products but “the law sometimes views statements like this as advertising claims, which are subject to legal requirements. We appreciate the task force’s guidance.”

“Health and wellness is a very hot industry and part and parcel with that, we’re seeing a significant rise in misleading and deceptive marking claims,” said Bonnie Patten, executive director of Truth in Advertising.

Patten said Goop isn’t alone. Her site has more than two thousand examples of wellness companies making inappropriate disease treatment claims.

“I think any time a consumer sees a product that’s being marketed as a treatment or cure all they need to be wary of that and they should definitely talk to a health care provider before purchasing it,” said Patten.

The products in question are still on Goop’s website but with altered descriptions. As part of the settlement Goop also said it will offer refunds to customers who request them.