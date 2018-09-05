Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – There were major traffic troubles on the Palmetto Expressway Wednesday during the rush hour commute that had travelers frustrated.

Two left lanes on the northbound side of SR-826 / Palmetto Expressway at NW 25th Street were shut down during the busiest time of the morning commute.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed due to a broken down paving machine that was doing overnight roadwork.

There were extremely heavy delays with traffic backed up from South Dixie Highway / US 1.

The traffic also affected the Don Shula Expressway.