DORAL (CBSMiami) – There were major traffic troubles on the Palmetto Expressway Wednesday during the rush hour commute that had travelers frustrated.

Two left lanes on the northbound side of SR-826 / Palmetto Expressway at NW 25th Street were shut down during the busiest time of the morning commute.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed due to a broken down paving machine that was doing overnight roadwork.

Broken down street paver on the Palmetto Expressway. (CBS4)

There were extremely heavy delays with traffic backed up from South Dixie Highway / US 1.

The traffic also affected the Don Shula Expressway.

