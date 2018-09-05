Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Miami is preparing for the return of King Tide season.

King Tides are expected this weekend, from September 8th to the 13th.

As part of preparation, City of Miami officials have outreach teams and community leaders visiting residents of flood-vulnerable neighborhoods.

They want locals to be prepared for the potential impacts of the rising waters and know what steps to take in order to mitigate any problems.

Additionally, officials are doing several things in order to prepare, such as using drones to take aerial surveys of anticipated high-impact areas, scouting locations for temporary flood alleviation measures and improving ways for residents to report flooding.

Other times where King Tides are expected are October 6-12, October 24-28 and November 4-9.