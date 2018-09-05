Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LEE COUNTY, Fl. (CBSMiami) – A 24-year-old Florida woman is under arrest after a toddler in her care ingested an unknown amount of marijuana and became unresponsive, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers on Sunday following a Department of Children and Families complaint.

Deputies said Kearston Ann Long brought the 13-month old toddler to the hospital one day after discovering the child ate an unknown amount of marijuana.

The hospital confirmed the toddler was drug-screened with a positive result.

Following an interview with the Long, it was determined she left the child unattended on Sept. 1 and left marijuana within reach of the child.

Long was napping at the time of the incident and when she woke up, she discovered the child’s face covered with the drug.

Despite this realization, Long did not seek medical assistance for the child but rather waited until the following day when the toddler become unresponsive, according to deputies.

In addition, they say, Long did not tell Emergency Medical Services about the marijuana when she brought the child in to the hospital.

Long was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect.

The child is reportedly doing well.