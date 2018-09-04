  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tow truck driver was forced to run for his life when a man armed with a knife robbed him at a Miami gas station.

It happened Friday, August 31st, at a Chevron Gas Station on NW 27th Avenue at 16th Street.

Around 4:30 a.m. the driver was sitting in his truck when the knife-wielding man ran up to him and demand his money and valuables.

Fearing for his life, the driver jumped out of the truck and circled it trying to run away from the armed man. He finally ran into the gas station.

The armed man then went to the truck’s cab and stole a cell phone and an undisclosed amount of cash. He then ran off.

