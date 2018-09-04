Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination hearing for the Supreme Court began Tuesday morning with plenty of partisan bickering but it was the lunch break exit by Kavanaugh that has some wondering whether he intentionally snubbed the handshake of Fred Guttenberg, father of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg.

Guttenberg is attending the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Guttenberg wrote on Twitter the snub came as Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) called for a half hour recess.

“Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended,” Guttenberg wrote on Twitter. “Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence.”

Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg’s dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 4, 2018

In video of the exchange, Guttenberg can be seen reaching out to shake Kavanaugh’s hand as the Supreme Court nominee stood up to walk out of the room for recess. Kavanaugh stops briefly to listen to Guttenberg and then turns away.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Deputy White House Press Secretary Raj Shah claimed on Twitter that security intervened before Kavanaugh had a chance to respond to Guttenberg. Shah posted on Twitter, “As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened.”

As Judge Kavanaugh left for his lunch break, an unidentified individual approached him. Before the Judge was able to shake his hand, security had intervened. https://t.co/ylOhtA1s6G — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) September 4, 2018

Guttenberg fired back at Raj Shah and replied on Shah’s Twitter account, “Incorrect. I was here all day and introduced by Senator Feinstein. No security involved. He turned and walked away.”

Guttenberg has been pushing for increased gun control measures ever since his daughter became one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 Parkland school massacre.