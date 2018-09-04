Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police in Broward County are searching for an armed robber that threatened two young children during a home invasion.

The incident took place in Deerfield Beach late last Friday night.

According to authorities, at approximately 11:30 p.m. a family that included a husband, wife and two young children were asleep in their home on the 500 block of 44th Street.

The husband woke up and went to the kitchen when he heard a strange sound outside.

Police say the husband looked outside to see what the sound was when he was struck in the face by a male holding a black revolver.

The man dragged the husband, who was now bleeding from lacerations on his face, to a bedroom where his wife and two children, an 8-month-old and a 4-year-old, were sleeping.

Police say then man then pointed the gun at the children and threatened to shoot them if the couple didn’t give him any money.

The man got away with a small amount of cash and an iPhone.

A police sketch was released based on the victims description of the thief.

They describe him as a tall adult male with a goatee and dark complexion. The armed robber was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and long black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3000.