MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Gordon formed over the Upper Keys early Monday morning as it brought heavy rain and gusty winds to South Florida.

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in place for portions of South Florida including Miami-Dade and the Keys since tropical storm conditions are now occurring in these areas.

At 8:30 a.m., the center of Gordon was approximately 20 miles west of Key Largo. It was west-northwest 17 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

As Tropical Storm Gordon moves across South Florida, we will see waves of downpours. Hence, a Flood Watch is in place for South Florida until 11 p.m. due to the potential for flooding.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center says that there is a marginal risk of severe weather across South Florida with the potential for flooding, strong to severe storms, wind gusts over 50 miles per hour along with the risk of waterspouts and tornadoes. Rainfall totals will range from 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts.

The system’s gusty have created rough surf and dangerous conditions for boaters and beachgoers. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. There is a high risk of rip currents so swimming is not recommended.

The worst of the weather is likely moving through this morning, through midday and early afternoon. Late afternoon we may see a slight improvement as the center of Gordon begins to push away into the Gulf of Mexico. Lingering moisture will lead to some showers and storms, but likely not as widespread as this morning and midday.

On the forecast track, the center of Tropical Storm Gordon will move over the southeast Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening, and then move towards central Gulf Coast. Tropical Storm warnings have been issued from the Alabama-Florida border westward to East of Morgan City, Louisiana.