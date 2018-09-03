Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hope you have indoor plans if you have Labor Day off.

Not only will it be a soggy day, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday.

A potential Tropical Cyclone is passing to our south and it will bring widespread rainfall of two to four inches.

Low lying areas that typically flood during rain events could see localized flooding. Also susceptible are canals, streets, underpasses, along with poor drainage areas.

The National Weather Service says the hardest hit areas may see water intruding on vulnerable structures and causing impassable travel lanes and roadways.