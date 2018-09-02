  • WFOR TVOn Air

hit and run, Miami, T-Boned, Toddler Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been arrested following a hit and run crash Sunday morning.

According to police, the F-150 was making a U-turn when a Nissan t-boned the truck. (Source: CBS4)

The incident took place in the area of Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue in Miami.

According to police, a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Northwest 36th Street just east of 17t h Avenue.

The truck was making a U-turn when a Nissan that was traveling westbound on 36th Street t-boned the truck.

The driver of the F-150 then got out of his vehicle and ran.

He was arrested by authorities a block or two from the scene.

Police say the driver of the F-150 failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming traffic, which caused the wreck.

One child, a toddler, and the female driver of the Nissan were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities shut down 36th Street between 14th and 17th Avenue due to the crash.

 

