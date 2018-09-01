  • WFOR TVOn Air

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — You’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time when you enter Capriccio Ristorante on North University Drive in Pembroke Pines.

This family owned eatery has been serving up authentic Italian dishes for 32 years!

There is nightly entertainment where owner Gian Piero Cangelosi sings. There is also a violinist and a pianist.

The look of Capriccio’s is old school; Tuscan yellow walls, Italian columns and a bar with a dramatic antique chandelier.

The food spans the regions of Italy.

capricco martini Drink Up This Italian Specialty Cocktail From Capriccios In Our Digital Bite

Buongiorno Martini from Capriccio Ristorante in Pembroke Pines (CBS4)

At the bar, Cangelosi’s daughter Emily makes specialty cocktails including one called “Bongiorno Martini.”

Here is the recipe for Buongiorno Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 ounces of  Vodka
  • 3/4 of ounce of blood orange puree
  • 1/2 ounce of simple syrup
  • 1 fresh mint leaf – to release the oils slap the mint on the palm of your hand
  • Put all ingredients into a shaker with ice
  • Shake well
  • Using a strainer, pour the entire amount into a chilled martini glass. Add another mint leaf for for garnish
  • Salute!!
