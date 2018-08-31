Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Police, Police Search

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Miami schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as police searched for a man who may have been armed.

Just after 1 p.m. police posted a tweet about their search.

As a precautionary measure three schools in the area; Kinloch Park Elementary, Kinloch Park Middle, and Flagler Elementary were placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Around 1:40 p.m. Chopper4 over the area spotted a man matching the police description being placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a squad car. Police confirmed they had detained the man they were looking for.

The school lockdowns were subsequently lifted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s