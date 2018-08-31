Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three Miami schools were temporarily placed on lockdown as police searched for a man who may have been armed.

Just after 1 p.m. police posted a tweet about their search.

Please avoid the area of SW 41 – 42 Avenue between SW Flagler St – 2 Street as police search for a male who is being described as bald, wearing a black shirt, with several tattoos, possibly armed with a rifle in the area. pic.twitter.com/JZ3q6sH5NU — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 31, 2018

As a precautionary measure three schools in the area; Kinloch Park Elementary, Kinloch Park Middle, and Flagler Elementary were placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Around 1:40 p.m. Chopper4 over the area spotted a man matching the police description being placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a squad car. Police confirmed they had detained the man they were looking for.

The school lockdowns were subsequently lifted.