MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a student reportedly made threats targeting a football game at Hollywood Hills High School.

The threats were posted on Snapchat on Thursday, according to investigators.

The school became aware of the threat after a student told a school employee about the posts, which targeted Friday’s home game.

Hollywood Hills High School was scheduled to play Monarch High School on Friday night.

Broward schools said it is working with law enforcement to investigate.

The threats come after shootings at or near high school football games in Wellington and Tallahassee.

