Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man is facing multiple charges after posting child porn to a social media site.

Sunrise police arrested 61-year-old Harrison Barrus at his home Thursday.

Detectives received an online tip that Barrus was posting pornographic images of children on the social media site Tumblr.

Barrus admitted that the tumbler account was his and that he received and posted photos of underage girls.