LONDON (AP) – The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin has been honored at London’s Buckingham Palace on the day of her funeral in Detroit.

The official residence of Queen Elizabeth II became an unlikely setting for a rendition of Franklin’s “Respect” played by the Welsh Guards Band during the popular Changing of the Guard ceremony Friday.

The soul music may have startled tourists expecting British pomp and ceremony Friday from the Welsh Guards, who were wearing traditional red military jackets topped by high bearskin hats.

The Army tweeted that it wanted to pay tribute to a “musical icon and inspiration.”