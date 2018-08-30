Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) —- The mother and sister of a 15-year-old student from Homestead Senior High School who was killed in a horrible car crash this week are speaking out.

They are saying they are overwhelmed by grief and need help paying for his funeral expenses.

“He was a wonderful person. He was adorable. He was so friendly,” said Claudia Mio, whose brother, Shandel Enrique MIo, lost his life early Tuesday morning on S.W. 112th Ave. just south of the Florida Turnpike.

His sister told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My heart is broken. So is my mom’s heart too. This is too hard for us. This is too hard for us. He would always help my grandparents and would always clean the house and help us.”

“I can’t believe that,” she said. “I can’t believe that because he’s a young person and this happened so fast with this crash. It is so hard for us. I can’t believe that. I wonder how this happened and we have hired a lawyer in this investigation.”

Claudia Mio released cell phone video and photos of her brother. She said she always remembers his smile and spirit and some of the photos and video show Shandel in happier moments.

Miami-Dade Police are looking into whether speed was a factor.

Mio’s mother—-Doris Mantienzo—-told D’Oench, “I feel very bad. I am in a lot of pain. It is very hard. I love him very much. He was a good kid, very beautiful. He was a kid who liked to help everyone, help his friends. He liked to be happy.”

Miami-Dade Police say it was 5:58 a.m. when a Scion that was driven by another student lost control and collided with a northbound Honda Odyssey. They in turn collided with a third vehicle that two men were inside of.

The Scion split in half and both its driver and Mio were ejected. The driver was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center. The female driver of the Odyssey who police identified as Irene Dominguez and the two men in the 3rd car—-an Oldsmobile SUV—-who were identified by police as Alonzo Martinez and Miguel Vazquez were taken to Jackson South Hospital.

Claudia Mio said that she and her mother need help paying for funeral expenses and are trying to raise money through a GOFUNDME page.

It is titled “Shandel Mio Funeral Expenses.”

If you would like to donate, click here.

Mio’s father lives in Peru and Claudia Mio said he would not be able to come to South Florida to attend funeral services for his son.