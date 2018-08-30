Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County is expected to vote on a plan to solve a transportation dilemma.

On Thursday, commissioners in Miami-Dade are expected to vote on a plan for a modernized bus system or keep pushing for an extension of the Metrorail in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez backs a plan to create a rapid bus network to smooth the road. He said the so-called Smart Plan system of rapid transit buses would eventually see six lines and expand to all edges of the county.

“It’s just like a train, you get on like a train, you pre-pay like a train, the gates go down like a train, it’s just as fast as a train except its got rubber tires,” he said.

The mayor said there isn’t money to expand the rail line countywide and time is critical for his bus plan in order to get matching funds from the federal government.

“It’s a decision that needs to be made because we have to move to get something done,” he said.

Critics, including many city mayors and county commissioners, say buses won’t do, people won’t use them but they will catch a one-seat ride on a train.

“So many more people will ride, so many more cars will be left at home or in the park-n-ride,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava.

Opponents of the bus plan say 16 years ago, the people imposed a half-penny tax on themselves with the clear expectation that a high-speed rail service would be the future.

“People were told, they voted, they were promised, the expected, they paid, and yes we need to deliver,” said Levine Cava.

Critics say the county has misspent billions raised by the transit tax by using the money for the current dysfunctional system.

Proponents of countywide rail say it could still be financed with existing transit tax revenues of $250 million a year.