MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspicious note prompted the evacuation of Palm Glades Preparatory Academy school Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police said a note was found in one of the school’s bathrooms, prompting the school evacuation.

The school is located in the 22600 block of Southwest 112 Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The note’s content has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).

