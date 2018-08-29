Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A suspicious note prompted the evacuation of Palm Glades Preparatory Academy school Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police said a note was found in one of the school’s bathrooms, prompting the school evacuation.

The school is located in the 22600 block of Southwest 112 Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

The note’s content has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).