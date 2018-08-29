Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIAMI (CBSMiami) — West Miami Police Chief Nelson Andreu is asking for the public’s help in finding a “peeping Tom” who was captured on camera last Friday morning at an apartment complex.

“People that commit sexual assaults often begin their careers as peeping toms and we want to nip this in the bud if that is the case,” said Andreu in an exclusive interview with CBS4’S Peter D’Oench. “My concern is what is this man doing. He is not breaking into cars or houses.”

Andreu has dubbed this criminal the “pajama ninja warrior” because of what he is seen wearing while scouring the complex and running across the parking lot.

“We need people to call police because he is obviously a suspicious person. He is dressed like a Ninja that has covered up his eyes and he is wearing pajama bottoms. This is the type of thing that should spur someone’s interest and we hope they will call police about this pajama ninja warrior,” said Andreu.

Officers have stepped up patrols in the area and victims and residents are so concerned that they have posted photos of the criminal’s picture in the area.

One victim—-Isbelys Rodriguez—-told D’Oench, “This man looked in my windows and stopped at my door. He was practically taking an inventory to see what was available in my car and in my apartment. He was staring in to my kitchen and windows and he appeared to be going through the apartments one by one.”

“I feel very uncomfortable,” she said. “I feel uncomfortable because like you are not protected. You feel like what else can I do.”

Andreu said the peeping Tom was captured by a ring camera that was mounted on one resident’s door at the complex at S.W. 66TH Ave. and S.W. 12th St. starting at 9:11 a.m. last Friday.

Another victim—-Luis Dominguez—-said “He looked all around in my car and everything. I feel bad. My daughter and my mom are here. I feel like you know, I was scared.”

A 3rd victim—-Rodolfo Napoles—-said he had also seen the ring camera video and while he did not recognize the suspect, he said, “Of course, this is bad. This is not good.”

Andreu says “I think this subject is a white male because we can see his hands. He is probably 5’9” tall or 5’10” tall, with an average build. He is not looking too thin. There is no way to really tell his age though he does walk at a brisk pace. He could be in his 20s or 30s.”

“Is this his first time doing this?” He said. “I don’t know but I would venture to say this is not his first time.”

“Anyone who sees something suspicious or recognizes someone wearing this distinctive outfit should call us,” said Andreu.

Andreu says the incident happened at the exact same apartment complex where a man was arrested three years ago after he was seen masturbating in public. Andreu does not think it was the same person.

Anyone with information should call West Miami Police at (305) 266-0530 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).