Comments
Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police bomb squad has determined that a “suspicious package” found at the Miami Tower on SE 2nd Street was not a threat.
Miami Avenue to SE 1st Avenue and SE 3nd Street to SE 3rd Street was briefly closed to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday morning as a precaution.
A checking out the item, police determined that it was safe to re-open the streets.
The package was deemed safe by the bomb squad. The roads have been reopened. https://t.co/Q1CnBG7Jpn
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 28, 2018