Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami police bomb squad has determined that a “suspicious package” found at the Miami Tower on SE 2nd Street was not a threat.

Miami Avenue to SE 1st Avenue and SE 3nd Street to SE 3rd Street was briefly closed to traffic and pedestrians Tuesday morning as a precaution.

A checking out the item, police determined that it was safe to re-open the streets.