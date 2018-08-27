Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – One day after the latest mass shooting in Jacksonville, the parents of two students killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School say the emphasis needs to be placed on security.

On Sunday, a gunman turned a video game tournament into a scene of real-life mayhem. When the shooting stopped, three were dead, and nine others wounded.

“How many mass shootings in your state will it take for you to do something?” David Hogg, Parkland survivor and activist tweeted, tagging U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Alyssa Alhadeff’s mother, Lori, and Alaina Petty’s father, Ryan, announced back in May they were running in Tuesday’s Primary for seats on the Broward County school board. Alhadeff is running for district 4 and Petty filed for candidacy for the at-large seat, district 8.

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty are running six months after their daughters and 15 others died in the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland.

Both are running on platforms for improving safety, saying the district did not make it a priority before the shooting.

Petty’s opponent for a countywide seat, incumbent Donna Korn, says that is not true. Alhadeff is running for an open seat in the district that includes Stoneman Douglas.

Both parents say they plan to continue fighting for school safety, increased transparency, and increased accountability. Each was spurred to run because of the tragedy.

“On February 14th when Alyssa was brutally murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school I did not want any other parent to go through the pain and anguish I go thru every day,” Alhadeff said. “I did not want any child to ever have to say to their mother, mommy, am I going to die today when I go to school?” she added.

“Like many other families, we will dedicate ourselves to change the system that would allow somebody like Nicolas Cruz to fall through the cracks,” Petty said.

Both candidates plan to center their races around school safety and both say their work on changing gun laws in Florida is a start. “The laws that we passed in Florida have been used over 130 times to keep firearms away from those who would hurt themselves and others,” said Petty, “That’s why I’m filing to run for school board.”

They’re also calling for transparency and accountability. “I asked our elected leaders several pointed questions at the CNN town hall the week after my daughter was murdered,” recalled Alhadeff. “I’m still not satisfied with the answers to the questions I asked back then.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)