SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers added to the team’s strong forward depth on Monday, signing veteran forward Troy Brouwer.

According to Sportsnet, it’s a one-year, one-way deal worth $850,000.

“Troy is a skilled veteran forward with championship experience,” said Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon in a release. “He adds depth to our forward group and his leadership will help our developing young core take the next step this season.”

The 33-year-old had the final two years of his contract bought out by the Calgary Flames earlier this month following two underachieving years with the team.

“When the opportunity arrived to come to Florida and play for the Panthers we were really excited about it,” Brouwer said. “It’s a phenomenal young team, a great place to live and something my family is really looking forward to.”

Brouwer comes to Florida expected to compete for a spot in the bottom six, likely battling with guys like Michael Haley, Jamie McGinn and Colton Sceviour for ice time.

Top prospects Henrik Borgstrom and Owen Tippett will be fighting for roster spots as well, and their success (or lack thereof) could impact Brower’s potential of earning a spot on the team.

“I feel like I’m a versatile player that can fit in and fill a lot of different roles,” Brouwer said. “I know this team is an extremely young and talented team and for me it’s just [trying] to support and help out in situations that I excel in, [providing] some good defensive play while being able to score some goals and have a good offensive touch.”

He initially signed a four-year, $18 million deal with the Flames in 2016 after putting up point totals of 43, 43, and 39 during the previous three years but could only muster a total of 47 points (19-28-47) during his two seasons in Calgary.

During his final year with the Flames he put up a career-worst six goals and 22 points in 76 games.

“My numbers in Calgary over the past two years were not reflective of the player that I am,” he said. “For quite a few reasons the numbers were down.”

Brouwer has played in 763 career National Hockey League games since entering the league in 2006, recording 341 points (169-172-341) with four different clubs (Chicago, Washington, St. Louis and Calgary).

He also has put up 34 points (15-19-34) in 102 NHL playoff games and was a member of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks.

It’s the kind of experience that a young team like Florida could very well use, especially considering the Panthers are expected to compete for a playoff spot in a very competitive and tough Atlantic Division.

“Some of us older guys that have been around for a little bit, you’re always looked at to try and help along the younger guys,” Brouwer said. “There are situations during the game and during the season that sometimes get overlooked and that’s what guys like me and [Keith] Yandle and [Roberto] Luongo, the older guys, are here to help work our way through and make the team as good and confident as possible.”

As for playing the role of mentor to the Panthers young core, it’s an opportunity that Brouwer relishes as he can now do for others what some past NHL-veterans did for him.

“That’s something I really cherish because I had some older guys like John Madden, Adrian Aucoin, Marty Lapointe, guys like that who were instrumental in my career and [showed me] how you conduct yourself [and] be a pro,” he said.

Brouwer has high praise for Florida’s young stars, calling center Aleksander Barkov, “one of the most underrated players in the NHL.”

The Panthers missed the playoffs by one point last season but were the NHL’s best team following the All-Star break.

They led by a young core that includes Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Vincent Trocheck, Nick Bjugstad and Aaron Ekblad.

Florida also added goal-scoring forward Mike Hoffman during the offseason.