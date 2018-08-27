Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami) — A gunman turned a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida into a scene of real life mayhem on Sunday. When the shooting stopped, three people were dead, and nine others wounded.

Police said the gunman was a participant who lost during the Madden NFL 19 tournament and then returned with a gun and fired shots into the crowd.

Police said David Katz, 24, of Baltimore, killed two people and wounded nine others before shooting himself dead. CBS affiliate WJAX-TV identified the two who died as 22-year-old Eli Clayton and 27-year-old Taylor Robertson.

An online video appears to have captured the moment when the shooting began and even shows what appeared to be a red dot flash across one of the players’ chests second before the first shots ring out. It is from a livestream of the Madden NFL 19 video game tournament in Jacksonville which was being played at The Jacksonville Landing.

In the video, gunshots can be heard.

After the gunshots, people can be heard screaming as they realize what’s happening.

“Everyone running for their lives, people were being trampled, hiding, screaming in fear, recalled tournament participant Marquis Williams.

When the shots first rang out, witnesses said they thought it was a firecracker or balloons popping. No one expected a shooter to turn up at a qualifying round for a video game tournament. Then panic set in and people were trampled rushing for the exits.

Other players said Katz was well-known on the competitive gaming circuit and was a one-time Madden tournament champion known by his gamer tag “Bread.”

Katz lost in Sunday’s tournament against Dennis Alston.

“I beat him and I went to shake his hand to tell him good game and he just looked at me and didn’t say anything,” Alston said.

At least one witness said Katz appeared to have been targeting specific people, though police haven’t confirmed that.

EA Sports, which runs the event, says its focus is on those affected and helping law enforcement with its investigation. The gaming giant lists Katz as the winner of one of its 2017 regional competitions.