Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tuesday August 28 is the Florida primary election and the culmination of a number of hard-fought campaigns.

Nearly 2 million people have already cast ballots, according to the Florida Division of Election website. Nearly 1.2 million people mailed in ballots, while nearly 659,000 voted at early voting polling places.

But if you didn’t vote early or send in a mail-in-ballot, then you’ll have to go old-school and vote in person at your specific polling location.

CLICK HERE FOR THE CBSMIAMI.COM ELECTION GUIDE

The top races are the gubernatorial primaries but there are also Cabinet primaries as well as many contested congressional races.

There are more than 13 million registered voters in Florida.

Things to remember about the Primary Election.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.

Here are some other helpful tips for Election Day.

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All eligible voters in line at their polling place at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, regardless of the length of the line.

Find out where you are assigned to vote before Election Day.

Click here to find your polling location in Miami-Dade

Click here to find your polling location in Broward.

Bring valid identification, which must contain the voter’s name, photograph and signature and must not be expired.

If you do not have proper identification with you, Florida law allows you to vote a “provisional ballot.”

If you are voting at a school, you should avoid voting at the arrival and dismissal time for the school.

Before heading to the polls, be informed and use your sample ballot.

CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Miami-Dade

CLICK HERE to see a SAMPLE BALLOT in Broward

If you make a mistake in voting, tell the clerk in charge of the polling place, give him or her your spoiled ballot, and you will be issued a replacement ballot.

If you received a Vote-by-Mail Ballot but decide to vote at your polling location on Election Day, please bring your Mail Ballot with you to surrender to an election official.