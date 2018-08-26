Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida gubernatorial candidates hit the pavement this weekend, spreading the word along with their supporters to get out and vote ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Over the last nine days, major gubernatorial candidates vying to become the next Florida governor have been using their power of persuasion to gain votes.

Former Miami Beach mayor Phillip Levine pushed higher wages and healthcare to people who popped up at a polling site in Plantation.

On Saturday morning, Gwen Graham supporters organized a caravan that urged women across the state to fill their cars with family and friends, and go to an early voting location and vote for her in the democratic primary.

“I want a woman [that] is going to be there to help us with women’s rights, healthcare, and I want her to put all her effort to making Florida green and blue again,” said Graham supporter Kesha Murray.

A day before early voting comes to a close in South Florida, Andrew Gillum stepped off a bus in Little Havana greeted by his supporters.

His pitch…

“We want a governor who respects all people regardless of the color of their skin the language that they speak the religion that they may have or not have and unfortunately we have not seen that reflected at the national level in at even here at the state level”

Whether in person or by mail, early voting has given people in all three counties in South Florida a chance to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Voting sites open at 10 a.m. on Sunday and close at 6 p.m.