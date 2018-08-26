Florida PrimaryImportant Election Information You Need To Know Including Links, Videos & Candidate Interviews
By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Broward County Schools, Robert Runcie

A new school year is officially underway, with a worrisome new normal for parents, students and teachers across South Florida.

That said, we thought it important to focus on the school changes in the aftermath of the Parkland massacre, and the fallout we continue to experience from that tragedy.

Guest: Broward School Superintendent Robert Runcie

Part one of the interview can be seen above.

Part two of the interview can be seen below.

