MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade SWAT team has surrounded a home in the southern part of the county where a Miami-Dade judge is believed to be armed and holding a teen girl hostage.

The standoff at the home near SW 240th Street and SW 114th Place began overnight.

CBS4’s Jim DeFede says a law enforcement source confirmed the man in the house is administrative law judge Timothy Maher.

Last week, Maher arrested in an alleged domestic dispute. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, child abuse without great bodily harm and resisting an officer without violence.

Neighbors suspect there may be other people in the home, but police have not confirmed that.

Using a megaphone, a police negotiator has been giving commands to Maher. At one point, asking him to turn the lights on and off to signal that everyone inside was okay.

“Jose, Tim, or Ana we are not going anywhere. All you have to do is turn your lights on and off so that we know you are okay, a simple request please.”

Nothing that happened. The request was then repeated.

“Your honor if you are in that residence, please you or someone else inside the house turn the lights on so that we know everyone is okay, we don’t need to escalate this at all.”

At that point, the lights were turned on.

The negotiator also asked Maher to release a 13-year-old girl.

“I know you are a good father Tim. Do me a favor as a sign of good (faith), please be willing to let Sara come out the front door. She is a 13-year-old girl and does not need to go through all of this. You’re a father, please let the girl out the front door,” said the negotiator.

The negotiator then said if releasing the girl was something that he would do Maher should flash the lights.

The lights were flashed but it did not appear as if anyone one walked out of the home.

Around 8:30 a.m., an ambulance arrived at the home.